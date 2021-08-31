“Hot as hell” is a popular expression, but we doubt you’ve ever felt heat like this! For the past four years, Paqui® Tortilla Chips have brought spice lords together to test the limits of just how far they’ll go to conquer the most fiery chip on the planet. This year will be no different.

Those brave enough to take on the hottest event of the year should know this product is made with three simple ingredients: the infamous Carolina Reaper, the stinging Scorpion Pepper, and a pinch of salt for flair. We know that’s a lot to handle, so we encourage anyone up for the challenge to test their taste buds with a bag of Paqui®’s Haunted Ghost Pepper tortilla chips, complete with Ghost Pepper, Cayenne Pepper and Chipotle Pepper, first. If that isn’t enough to scare you away, then you know you’re ready to take the One Chip Challenge with confidence (at least until you take that first bite).

But for those who need to let their taste buds adjust, Paqui has a full line-up of spicy tortilla chips to keep you occupied. So head to Paqui.com and purchase your one-way ticket to a hellaciously good time or find where available at your local retailer.