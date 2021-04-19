Ahead of the 2021 Oscars on April 25, the Academy has told attendees of the live, in-person ceremony they aren’t required to wear face masks while on camera.

Marc Malkin reports for Variety that the news was shared with Academy reps, nominees, studios, and personal publicists during a Zoom meeting on Monday. The ceremony is being held at Union Station in Los Angeles and will be treated as a TV production, and as such the Academy said masks are not required for people on camera.

When guests aren’t on camera, however, they are being asked to wear masks. For instance, if the show goes to a commercial break the guests will be expected to put their masks back on. In addition to the advice on masks, the Academy revealed the audience capacity this year will be limited to 170 people. It is expected that audience members will be rotated in and out as the ceremony takes place, with nominees receiving a personalized itinerary to let them know what times they will be rotated in or out.

Guests will have to go through a mandatory temperature check, and that’s after they’ve taken at least three COVID-19 tests ahead of the ceremony. The red carpet will also be abbreviated somewhat, with a limited number of press outlets allowed to conduct interviews and just three photographers. Nominees who walk away with an award will take questions in a virtual press-conference style interview backstage, and will also have the choice to speak with Live with Kelly and Ryan or Lara Spencer of Good Morning America.

The details about the ceremony come not long after the producers of the show revealed that nominees will not be able to attend via Zoom. Regardless of whether they were nominated for work behind or in front of the camera, they’re expected to turn up in person. There will still be a dress code, with producers stating they’re aiming for “a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational,” whatever that means.