With less than a month until its release on HBO Max, Warner Bros. has shared a trailer for the upcoming Steven Soderbergh-directed film No Sudden Move.

The film, which will be unleashed on the streaming platform on July 1, takes place in 1954 Detroit and follows a crew of “small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document,” according to an official press release. Things don’t go as planned, as they search for who hired them and why. The trailer shows part of how it all pans out, featuring wads of cash, weapons, and a great deal of tension.

The all-star cast features Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, the late Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, Ray Liotta and Bill Duke.

No Sudden Move was executive produced by Julie M. Anderson and adapted from a screenplay written by Ed Solomon. The team also includes Hannah Beachler of Black Panther on production design, costume designer Marci Rodgers of BlacKkKlansman, and features music from David Holmes of Baby Driver.

Image via Publicist/HBO Max

Watch the trailer up top.