The wildly successful Netflix horror film Bird Box will be getting a Spanish-language spin-off, with filming set to commence later this year.

Deadline reports that the film will have Bird Box producers Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan involved, but Spanish writer-director duo Alex and David Pastor will be helming the film. The pair previously worked with Netflix on the thriller The Occupant, and created the HBO Max series the Head. Netflix has yet to confirm the title of the spin-off, but sources say this could be the first of various local-language spin-offs for the franchise.

Bird Box was a huge hit for the streaming giant when it premiered in 2018. The Sandra Bullock-fronted horror-thriller didn’t fare too well when it came to its critical reception, but Netflix did announce the film was seen by 89 million households in its first four weeks of release. That’s the second-highest ever for one of Netflix’s original films, and it’s clear the company is eager to capitalize on its success.

The novel Bird Box is based on received a sequel last year entitled Malorie, and author Josh Malerman has said development has started on a follow-up. It’s not immediately clear if work continues on the English-language sequel, or if Netflix is pivoting to produce foreign-language spin-offs in lieu of a traditional follow-up. “I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” Malerman told Inverse in 2020. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”