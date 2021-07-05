Following the release of Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its sequel, Fear Street Part 2: 1978.

Ditching the ‘90s aesthetic of the first film in favor of something closer to the original Friday the 13th, the story this time around focuses on the campers and counselors of Camp Nightwing. Promising to connect to the first film in the series despite the two decade time gap, the film features an all-new cast.

Based on R.L. Stine’s book series of the same name, the trilogy of films is arriving one week at a time on Netflix. The first entry in the series took place in the ‘90s and starred Maya Hawke of Stranger Things fame, whereas Part 2 stars fellow Hawkins resident Sadie Sink. The third and final entry in the trilogy goes even further back in time, promising a witch-hunt set in 1666.

As director Leigh Janiak explained to Entertainment Weekly last month, the trilogy was shot back-to-back over 106 days of filming. While they’re based on the book series from Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, Janiak added that they’ve gone “full R” when it comes to the violence one expects from a slasher film.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 arrives on Netflix on July 9, and the third movie follows on July 16. Watch the trailer up top.