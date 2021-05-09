Ryan Dorsey honored his ex-wife Naya Rivera on the first Mother’s Day since her tragic death.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute to Rivera, who died last July on a boating trip with their son, Josey.

“We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” Dorsey captioned a throwback photo of Naya with Josey.

The post arrives just a month after Rivera was honored at the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards. In a heartbreaking tribute, the cast of Glee touched on Rivera’s relationship with her son.

“Naya and I were good friends on the show,” Matthew Morrison added, “but I think we became much better friends when we both had children and to see her put all that energy into her son was just an incredible sight to see and something I’ll always remember.”

Last July, the 33-year-old actress was reported missing after her 4-year-old son was discovered alone on boat just three hours after she rented it. Authorities determined she and her son had been swimming in the lake, but Rivera did not return to the boat and presumably drowned.

Rivera and Dorsey got married back in July 2014 and welcomed their son, Josey Hollis, about a year later. Their divorce was finalized in June 2018.