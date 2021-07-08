One year after the tragic passing of actress Naya Rivera due to accidental drowning, her family and loved ones came together to remember the life and legacy of the former Glee star.

Rivera went missing on July 8, 2020 after she and her then-4-year-old son Josey went on a boating trip in Southern California’s Lake Piru. Later on, Rivera’s boat was found with her son in it, but she was nowhere in sight. This triggered a days-long search for Rivera, with her body eventually being discovered on July 13. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Naya’s mother Yolanda Previtire joined Good Morning America to talk about the tragedy and how her family has still been trying to cope with their loss.

Previtire revealed that the day of the tragedy, she spoke to Naya and her son while they were on the water. “And we had a beautiful conversation,” Yolanda said. “The sun was kissing her face and she was just beautiful. … She had a white, beautiful swimming suit on and she was glowing.”