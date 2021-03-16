After much of the world likely forgot about the demise of MoviePass thanks to a global pandemic and just about everything else 2020 threw our way, it seems the service may be resurrected.

For those unfamiliar, MoviePass was a subscription-based movie-ticketing serivce that, at one point, allowed users to watch one movie per day in theaters for $9.95 per month. Of course, that was followed by a string of ultimately insurmountable issues including “technical problems” and emergency loans, financial troubles and some princing alterations.

The service folded in early 2019, and last month, it was revealed that Mark Wahlberg’s production company has been prepping a docuseries on the rise and fall of MoviePass, based on Insider reporter Jason Guerrasio’s coverage of the service.

But some fans kept hope that they’d be able to get their cinema fix via MoviePass once again. Now an updated official site shows a countdown with the phrase “the movie is about to start” attached; it will come to a close at about 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 22.

Some speculate this could signal the return of the fallen service, and people on Twitter generally have a lot of thoughts. Check some of them out below.