Fresh off the release of Mortal Kombat, Joe Taslim, who plays Sub-Zero in the film, already has his sights on future sequels.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taslim revealed that he’s signed on for multiple sequels, but maintained that he prefers a Sub-Zero prequel to further explore Bi-Han’s tragic past.

“The most interesting path, in my opinion, is to do a prequel,” Taslim told THR. “It would be a story about Bi-Han and his training in the Lin Kuei. When he got abducted by the Lin Kuei, his parents were killed. So it would be the process of him and his brother becoming assassins. If they do a sequel, then we are probably going to see Noob Saibot. If they do a prequel, then we would get to see two future Sub-Zeros in one movie, and that would be intriguing.”

The announcement arrives just days after Mortal Kombat scored an opening weekend victory at the box office, as the Warner Bros.’ film topped the North American chart with $22.5 million from 3,073 domestic cinemas. This gives Mortal Kombat the second-largest opening during the pandemic, second only to Godzilla vs. Kong, which garnered $31 million in March.

Mortal Kombat also saw an international debut of $27.6 million, bringing in a total of $50 million last weekend. The video game adaptation is director Simon McQuoid’s feature debut, and stars Lewis Tan, Mehcad Brooks, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, and Tadanobu Asano.