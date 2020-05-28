On Tuesday, May 26, NetherRealm Studios released Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, a massive expansion to 2019's critically acclaimed Mortal Kombat 11.

For older Kombat fans, who played the original arcade trilogy in the early '90s, this should feel familiar. Fighting games, and Mortal Kombat specifically, are no stranger to repackaging and adding on to base content. The original Mortal Kombat 3 (1995) was followed by Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 (1995), which added additional characters, game modes, and the 'Brutality' finisher. Mortal Kombat Trilogy (1996) added even more characters, stages from the prior two games, and an Aggressor bar.

Multiple releases, in rapid succession to one another, can exhaust an audience and force fans into a cost-benefit analysis: 'Is X number of new features worth Y number of dollars?' But the Aftermath DLC is no cheap cash-in; it's a bonafide expansion with more than the typical DLC extras (although it also has those too!). And if you already own Mortal Kombat 11, some of those extras are free.

Here is everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.