While Malik Beasley’s apology for cheating may be a “step forward” for Montana Yao and the son they share together, Yao isn’t letting Larsa Pippen off the book.

Yao took to Instagram Stories on Monday to address the apology that Beasley—the Minnesota Timberwolves baller and her estranged husband—issued over infidelity. “Makai and I do appreciate Malik’s apology,” she wrote of her 2-year-old son. “It’s hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize especially publicly so it is really appreciated.” She also added that her “main priority has been and will forever be my son so I’m glad if/when he looks back on all of this one day he can see his dad publicly apologized to us for publicly hurting us.”

“At the end of the day we are both Makai’s parents so I am praying for his sake we can all move forward away from the anger and hurt to be able to raise him with love, respect, and happiness on both sides,” Yao wrote of the situation.

Despite her forgiving Malik, Yao isn’t happy with Pippen—with whom Malik cheated on her—and accused Pippen of trying to tell the parents “how to act.” In a string of statements, Yao called her “desperate” and “thirsty,” adding that “all those fillers and surgery can’t fix that insecure soul.”

“I been already told you to shut your trap because you embarrassed yourself enough already,” Yao wrote. “Both of you were wrong as hell but YOU ma’am had the nerve to talk all that shit to me as if I was wrong? First of all we as women won’t claim you, you wouldn’t know girl code if it slapped you in the face you just a old desperate thirsty ass ran thru blow up doll.”

Larsa then fired back on her own Instagram Stories, addressing the claims and writing that Malik was “cheap” and “cried too much.”

“When I thought about him and how he treated your child he’s not the type of man I want around mine,” Pippen wrote. “Any man who would deny his child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man… If you ever find another man who wants you for you and not all the free press I’m giving both of you, lock him down. Malik was a clout chaser who pursued me relentlessly before I even knew you existed. And I have all the DM’s but then again, he knows that.”

Of course, the back-and-forth follows Malik’s initial apology toward his wife, where he said he wants to grow as a family, called his behavior “childish” and explained that his head “wasn’t were it was supposed to be.”