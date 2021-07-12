It’s no secret that Mike Trout can get real on the baseball diamond, but we wanted to see if he’s got game with a PS5 controller. To see how he plays, Complex linked its own Speedy Morman with Trout, virtually, so the two could kick back and fire up their Playstation 5 consoles to get in on some multiplayer gaming action. Trout is a self-proclaimed Playstation fanatic. In fact, the eight-time All-Star is so into gaming that he packs his PS5 console and a monitor wherever he goes to occupy his mind while he’s on the road.

But gaming can make you sweat. To be on their A-game for this PS5 battle, Trout and Speedy had BODYARMOR Sports Drinks on-hand to stay hydrated with potassium-packed electrolytes—because every real player knows hydration is a game changer. Watch Trout and Speedy get down with Playstation as they stay fueled up with BODYARMOR Sports Drink.

PlayStation®5 console, DualSense™ wireless controller and Pulse 3D™ headsets provided courtesy of PlayStation.