For Nicole Russell, pizza is the perfect blank canvas for personal expression and culinary creativity. But what happens when she goes up against YouTube's most creative rapper-turned-chef, Meyhem Lauren? On a very special episode of Pizza Wars, Russell heads back to her home in Rockaway, Queens to challenge the Fridge Diving host to a freestyle pizza battle for the ages. Will Nicole's Russ & Daughters smoked salmon be enough to best Meyhem's Old Bay-seasoned soft shell crab? Judge's Frank Pinello and Josephine Giordano have a tough decision ahead.