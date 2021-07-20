As Megan Fox’s celebrity rose early in her career, she was pressured to dress a certain way so that she would be taken “more seriously” by the film industry.

“I was battling my own demons psychologically,” she told Who What Wear. “I wasn’t really worried about fashion at that moment.”

She said many people “wanted me to look a certain way” during the early days of her career. “Everyone wanted me to look like a movie star so that I could land this role,” the 35-year-old explained, referring to the cult film Jennifer’s Body.

She also addressed a number of outfits she’s donned and how each look made her feel. When shown a photo from an event in Los Angeles in the early 2000s, Fox said, “This was the era of me not giving a single fuck. I was famous and not happy about it.”