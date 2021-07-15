Megan Fox clarified comments she made on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, where she called Donald Trump “a legend in the arena” while she was sitting in the same row as him at UFC 246.

Image via Instagram

“Uhmmm … I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she wrote on her Instagram story in response to the backlash. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend … in that arena (key part of the sentence).”

Fox continued, “The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion.”

Fox closed the post by saying people need to stop jumping to conclusions as soon as they think someone has done something wrong.

“Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitchfork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that.”