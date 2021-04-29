BFFs Matty Matheson and Benny Blanco have two simple choices in this Hot Ones spinoff: Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Watch as Sean Evans drills this gonzo duo—a Canadian chef/host/author extraordinaire, and a 5x BMI-winning super producer—about everything from studio sessions with Kanye West, to the biggest divas on the food Internet. Check out Matty and Benny's YouTube channels to watch Just a Dash, Eat Out America, Stupid F**king Cooking Show, and more of the craziest food content you'll ever see!