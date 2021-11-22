Comedian Andrew Schulz is heading out on tour next year, and he won’t be making a stop at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

According to Schulz, the board for the historic entertainment venue found his most recent Netflix comedy special to be controversial, and backed out, pulling the plug on his show. He posted a video on Twitter, explaining that Massey Hall allegedly found his jokes to be “too inappropriate” to perform.

In the clip, Schulz explained what went down, alleging that the venue is afraid of his jokes. “Massey Hall hit me up a few weeks ago and they said, ‘Hey we have to cancel your shows,’” he said in the video. “We no longer want inappropriate jokes on our stage so we have to cancel your shows,” he continued.

He then posted more dates in Toronto at Meridian Hall, a larger venue, where he has now sold out two shows.

Tickets for Schulz’s first show at Meridian Hall sold out in seven minutes and the second sold out within an hour. He is currently planning a third.

“Comedy and those that support it will always win. The people will accept nothing less,” he wrote in a tweet.