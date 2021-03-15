This Friday, Disney+ subscribers will have the chance to embark on the six-episode journey of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a new Malcolm Spellman-created series starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. Winter Soldier).

But first, Marvel Entertainment came through early Monday morning with the final trailer for the anticipated series, which—as was the case with fellow Disney+ property WandaVision—is set post-Avengers: Endgame. Peep the two-minute trailer up top.

The new trailer, notably, arrives in the wake of a weekend presser featuring Marvel Studios boss and CEO Kevin Feige, who again touted the carefully planned cinematic connections of the studio’s streaming properties when asked about the possibility of continuing the Falcon and the Winter Soldier story by way of a second season on Disney+.

“If we’re able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas,” Feige said on Sunday, per Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro. Feige noted, however, that the aim is to have the Marvel x Disney+ series going “back and forth” with the theatric entires. Also during the presser, Mackie spoke on his character’s reluctance to pick up Captain America’s shield, even going as far as to say that Sam Wilson “was hoping to have a spinoff with Black Widow.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts Friday on Disney+ and also stars Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell. The first episode is directed by Kari Skogland, whose previous credits include episodes of The Punisher and The Walking Dead.