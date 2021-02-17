A dancer who previously appeared on Lifetime’s Dance Moms show has been arrested after he allegedly sexually abused two underage dance students.

TMZ reports that the 25-year-old Kevin Consculluela was arrested in Orange County, Florida on multiple counts of sexual misconduct last month. The arrest warrant says that he allegedly abused two of his students in 2020, with one of them claiming he engaged in oral sex, while the other says they had exchanged nude photos. They had met Consculluela at the Peaches Dance and Music studio in Orlando, where he gave them private lessons.

One of the girls accusing him of sexual misconduct says that he pressured her to come to his apartment, pressuring her into oral sex on two separate occasions. The teen who engaged in online interactions with Consculluela said they never got physical, but he did ask for nude photos and forced himself on top of her when they were fully clothed on his bed. In addition to claims of sexual abuse, the teens said he was also verbally abusive and became “scary” when they did not respond well to his advances.

"One victim explained that Kevin would threaten to take away lessons, ignore her during lessons, yell at her, swear at her, and not speak to her for days if she didn't do what he wanted," the arrest warrant for him reads. "She said that it affected her greatly when he ignored her during her dance lessons because of how important she viewed him."

People magazine reports that Consculluela has been fired from Peaches Dance and Music due to the allegations.

He is scheduled to go to trial in May.