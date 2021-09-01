It’s back to school time, and for college freshman gamers across the country, a great thing about living on campus is the high-speed internet. One of my fondest college memories is playing Unreal Tournament on LAN; my suitemates and I spent hours sniping each other on the Facing Worlds map. And with the pandemic still raging, online gaming is still one of the safest ways to socialize—and hang out with your friends—without risking your health.

This month is dominated by oddities: eccentric story-centered games, a whimsical minigame collection, and a couple of indie titles that showcased at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year and are now ready for the spotlight.

Here is your monthly video game roundup for September 2021.