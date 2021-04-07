This April, we have fewer major video game titles, but there’s a lot of hype behind the ones we do have. Several of these titles have been in development for years, making many gamers anxious for their releases. Others are remakes, or reimaginings of old, beloved classics.

For the rest? We’ve seen some pretty impressive trailers, but those can often hide a lot about a game. Are we looking at a cut scene or actual gameplay? We need to get our hands on the game itself, to determine if it lives up to expectations. Without that hands-on experience, it’s just hard to gauge if a game will be worth your time and cash.

Here is all your major video game news for April 2021; as per usual, we’ll start with the monthly free games for the major Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and will finish with new titles due to launch later this month.