Pete Davidson, who typically (and understandably) eschews social media altogether, surprised fans on Monday night by commandeering the official Instagram account of the Calvin Klein brand.

Joining the SNL and King of Staten Island star for the resulting proceedings was his friend and frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, with the two appearing in an IG Live session during which they discussed and ultimately practiced a number of potential underwear-focused poses.

“Nice stuff, by the way, my man,” Davidson told MGK at one point, as seen around the four-minute mark in the video up top. “I get it now, I get it now. Good for you. Good for you, dawg.” MGK returned the phallic compliment and offered some friendly advice.

“I would have put an extra, like, two socks in there and just blew the world’s mind,” the Born With Horns artist said, adding that he was “freezing” at the moment.

Davidson, who will soon be seen in the rom-com Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco, continued this line of conversation with additional commentary regarding penile concerns. “You always gotta fluff it up or get a sweet in-betweener going,” he noted. “You can’t just go cold. I am a grower, for sure. I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder.”

Elsewhere, the two joked about how a more traditionally presented Calvin Klein campaign featuring them both carries the potential to inspire “all the dirty people” to purchase undergarments. “You know, like, dirty trash like our fans,” Davidson said.

Closer to the end of the captured portion available up top, Davidson sent out a message to everyone at home.

“Hope everyone’s horny at home,” he said. “We really brought the horniness. I mean, we bring the horniness.” MGK, meanwhile, also brought up the seemingly inevitable topic of BDE, something with which Davidson was infamously associated with around 2018.

“That’s insanely embarrassing,” Davidson, who previously discussed Ariana Grande and matters of BDE in his 2020 Netflix special Alive From New York, said.

Below, catch a trio of shots from the IG Live takeover.

Image via Instagram/Calvin Klein

Next up for Davidson is a performance at a Netflix comedy special next year that also features Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and more. MGK fans, meanwhile, are still awaiting word on a release date for his second full-length with producer/drummer Travis Barker.