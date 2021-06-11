After their success with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios looks to continue their hot streak on Disney+ with Loki, a crime thriller that sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the infamous God of Mischief. From the second we were introduced to Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was already starting trouble. Chaos and death followed him everywhere he went in his selfish quest for power. Over the years, we have seen Loki’s arc develop and actually grow away from his narcissistic ways—which was a shock—although it all ended in a snap at the hands of the Mad Titan, Thanos.

Loki will follow a totally different version of Loki, one that didn’t experience the events after “The Battle of New York.” As he embarks on this journey through the multiverse, Loki will become a totally different version of the character...dare we say a hero?! For those of you who may not have been paying attention, it’s important to understand the history of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it’s complicated. The impact of his transformation is best felt by looking at his history within the MCU. Here’s a look at Loki’s journey over the last decade of Marvel movies.