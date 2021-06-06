A hit-and-run accident in New York City has left actress Lisa Banes hospitalized and in critical condition.

NBC News reports that the incident happened on the Upper West Side at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday when she was crossing the street. A person driving either a scooter or motorized bicycle ran a red light and slammed into Banes, throwing her out of the crosswalk. “He just wiped her out,” an unidentified witness told New York Daily News. Banes is now at Mt. Sinal Morningside hospital close to Lincoln Center, where she was hit.

“The driver did not stop but continued,” her manager, David Williams said. “Luckily she was relatively close to the hospital and she was able to be transported there.”

Police haven’t pinpointed any suspects yet. While a police report of the accident didn’t identify Banes by name, it did say that a 65-year-old woman was discovered “with severe head trauma” in the street.

“We have several days ahead of us to pray for Lisa,” Banes’ wife Kathryn Kranhold said. “If anyone has any information about the scooter driver, we ask them to please call police.”

Kranhold said Banes was meeting friends for dinner when she was hit. She was also going to visit her alma mater, Juilliard, as well as Lincoln Center. Banes was in New York to perform in the show The Niceties. She’s also appeared in films like Gone Girl, A Cure for Wellness, Cocktail, and TV shows like Six Feet Under, Nashville, Masters of Sex, and Lena Waithe’s Them.