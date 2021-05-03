Lily James has finally broken her silence on what happened between her and The Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West back in October, but she doesn’t want to discuss it in detail just yet.

In October, her and West—who is married to Catherine FitzGerald—were photographed together alongside friend and manager Angharad Wood. In the photos, West can be seen kissing Lily’s neck. Since then, West and FitzGerald decided to kiss in front of reporters at their home, and left a note reading that they’re “still together” despite the scandal.

“At the end of lunch Lily sat next to Dominic and he couldn’t resist kissing her neck and stroking her,” a source told E! News last year. “They then visited the nearby church and Dominic placed his hand on Lily’s butt.”

But now, in a new interview with the Guardian, Lily has opened up about her feelings on the topic, sharing that there’s “a lot to say.”

“Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that,” she said. “There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

A source close to Lily reportedly told E! that Lily was “mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing” when it happened and that “she was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married.”

In other news, James is slated to appear as Pamela Anderson in an upcoming Hulu miniseries alongside Sebastian Stan, who will be taking the role of Tommy Lee. The series will be directed by Craig Gillespie, who previously directed I, Tonya.