The ongoing feud between LaKeith Stanfield and Charlamagne tha God has heated up again. The pair haven’t been seeing eye to eye for quite some time, and the radio host’s recent comments about Stanfield’s latest movie have reignited their issues. They have been bumping heads since 2019 when the Get Out actor called out specific media outlets, including The Breakfast Club, for “spreading negativity,” ensuing in a back and forth between the radio personality and the Sorry to Bother You star.

The actor is fresh off from starring in and promoting his latest film Judas and the Black Messiah, where he played FBI informant William O’Neal. The biographical drama hit theaters and HBO Max on Feb. 12 and centers around Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton’s life and how the federal government plotted his assassination with O’Neal’s help. During an interview with the star of the movie, Daniel Kaluuya, Charlamagne asked if the actor viewed his co-star differently after seeing how “well” he played his role as an FBI informant. Never one to avoid conflict, the Uncut Gems actor then took to social media to share his response.



There’s a history between these two. From Charlamagne not being impressed by the actor’s freestyle in 2016 and later deeming him “Donkey of the Day” for his media criticism to Stanfield dissing the podcast host in his song “Automatic,” and so much more. Check out all the details about the feud that has been brewing between Charlamagne tha God and Stanfield.