In a comment shared on Instagram, Kylie Jenner has denied allegations that she bullied model Victoria Vanna on the set for a Tyga music video.

The allegations first surfaced after Vanna shared a video talking about the experience on TikTok. “This was like, years ago," Vanna said. "One time I was doing a music video, and I've done a couple in LA, I was doing a music video for him called 'Ice Cream Man' at the time and Kylie was on set ... Anyways, as soon as I walked out, she was looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of like, how I was dancing. Just making fun of me. Clearly."

She went on to claim that a number of Tyga’s friends told her that Jenner was “intimidated” by her. “That’s the time that I met Kylie Jenner and her friends,” she concluded.

After the video Vanna made was shared by TheShadeRoom on Instagram, Jenner chimed in on the conversation and denied the allegations. “Anyone that knows me personally knows this is a false story,” she wrote. “Why would I do this. I also love women and would just never intentionally try and put anyone down. Ok moving on. Lol.” In a separate comment elsewhere, she added simply, “This never happened.”

Earlier this month it was reported that Kylie Jenner had reportedly restarted her romance with Travis Scott, the father of her child. It was suggested that they were in an open relationship, which Jenner disputed in a tweet. “You guys really just make up anything,” she wrote.