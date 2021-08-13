Kourtney Kardashian had some choice words for her body-shaming critics who speculated that she was pregnant after she posted a series of selfies to Instagram.

As reported by TMZ, most of the comments were supportive of the Kardashian and congratulatory of her massive walk-in closet, but one fan in particular set off Kourtney when they commented: “SHE’S PREGNANT.”

“I’m a woman with a BODY,” Kourtney replied.

Kylie Jenner experienced a similar comment this week when she didn’t post a pic of herself at her own birthday party. The only pic she shared was one taken in the past, which led some fans to speculate that she was potentially hiding a baby bump. Kourtney, who is currently partnered up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, has three children with her ex Scott Disick. Engagement rumors started to swirl earlier this month when Barker’s daughter posted a photo of the duo with the caption “so happy for you guys.” Sources close to the couple denied that they had gotten engaged.

The engagement rumors began after Kim Kardashian herself had to address another set of inaccurate rumors surrounding her own relationship with the drummer. When asked on IG whether she had ever hooked up with Barker, Kim was quick to respond. “NO!” “False narrative,” she said on her IG story. “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Court.”

It’s clear from all of these instances that fans of the Kardashian clan need to do their homework before jumping to conclusions.