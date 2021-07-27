On a recent mission to find inner peace, King Keraun left humid Texas to enjoy a boating and fishing trip on Malibu Lake in Agoura, California. Noting that there’s nothing more chill than sitting on the open water, the actor-comedian says fishing is an amazing relaxation technique that’s open to anyone. And contrary to popular belief, you can look good while doing it, too. Just peep Keraun wearing his own Take Me Fishing x Bricks & Woods capsule collection. But before you hit the lake, it’s important to remember that, “the best way to look good by fishing is to catch a fish,” says Keraun. Makes sense to us.

The Take Me Fishing x Bricks & Woods capsule collection is officially here. Enter for a chance to win all five pieces—hat, vest, T-shirt, shorts, and fishing pole— through our giveaway this month.