Kim Kardashian West reportedly won’t be removing “West” from her name following the finalization of her divorce from Kanye West.

TMZ reports that sources close to the separated couple say that she’ll be retaining the ‘West’ in her name for the sake of their children, North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint. According to those familiar with the ongoing divorce, there are no plans to change any of their children’s last names, either.

The news comes not long after it was reported that Kanye had filed documents to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just ‘Ye. It’s been suggested that Kim is supportive of his decision to abbreviate his legal name, since he’s not likely to run into issues with people not recognizing him despite the change. Obviously, he’s been known as ‘Ye by his fans for years, and his 2018 album went by the same namesake, too.

Back in February, the couple officially filed for divorce, citing “"irreconcilable differences." Despite the divorce, Kim Kardashian has continued to show support for her soon to be ex-husband, and they’ve already agreed for joint custody of their children. She’s attended both of his recent listening parties for his yet-to-be-released album Donda, and it’s safe to assume she’ll be in attendance at the third show in Chicago on Thursday. Earlier this month, TMZ also reported that they went for lunch together in Malibu.