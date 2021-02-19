On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian took aim at a fan after they had asked her if Kylie Jenner is “allowed” to reconcile with Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson drama. While Khloé has since mended her relationship with the 29-year-old Celtics forward, it’s unclear if Kylie has reconciled with her former close friend Jordyn Woods. In a response to one fan asking about the situation, Khloé indicated that she is over it by now.

“So, is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again,” asked one fan, only for Khloé to make her feelings clear. “I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” she wrote on a post shared by the fan account @kardashianvideo. “Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in everything she wants to do!”

When the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson situation went down while he was in a relationship with the Kardashian, Kylie Jenner reportedly distanced herself from Jordyn.

“I love my sister unconditionally,” Khloé continued. “That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE FUCK UP!”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appear to be on good terms, and have since appeared on Keeping Up on the Kardashians together again.