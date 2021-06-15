Kevin Hart has had enough of the funny business—or the “not funny” business.

The 41-year-old movie star, who’s in the midst of promoting his new movie Fatherhood’s release on Netflix, cut right to the chase on Twitter Tuesday, to call out haters who tell him that he’s “not funny.”

Opening with the phrase “I got time today,” Hart aired out his frustrations in seven separate tweets—one of which included a J. Cole quote for good measure.

“The He’s not funny’ slander is the best….this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time,” Hart wrote. “I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now….I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings… I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams….The hate/slander fuels me to do more.”