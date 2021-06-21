Kendall Jenner cleared the air on the infamous “Kardashian curse” once and for all.

During the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion, Andy Cohen asked who in the Kardashian clan believed in the notorious “Kardashian Curse,” which is allegedly a curse that befalls any men who romantically entangles with a member of the family. “What I don’t like about this narrative is that the blame is on us,” Kendall said. “The men need to take that responsibility, you know what I mean?” Other members of the family, including Kim K, chimed in to note that none of their exes are doing poorly since dating them.

“I think that we’re all extremely giving and caring and loving women,” Kendall said. “And, when there is a man in our lives we like, give everything to them and as a family, we all love them so much.” Kris Jenner also chimed in to defend the family name, reminding everyone that the men in question were two Super Bowl champs, two NBA champs, Kanye West and Travis Scott. “Factually it doesn’t add up,” Kendall added. “Let me tell you, Kanye is doing pretty well,” Kim said. Kim’s statement comes as her and Kanye remain embroiled in an ongoing divorce, with the latter seen starting up a new relationship with Irina Shayk. “Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance,” a source told People. “Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC.”

You can watch the clip via TMZ above.