It’s official. The Kelly Clarkson Show will take control of the daytime slot that The Ellen DeGeneres Show currently holds on NBC, when Ellen DeGeneres ends her run after this season.

The former American Idol winner and current TV host will take over the coveted daytime slot in fall 2022 on NBC-owned stations across the country, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Clarkson’s show already airs on 200 stations across the country, but will likely see its ratings increase when it switches timeslots.

Clarkson’s show is currently on its second season, and was already renewed for two more through 2023, making it an easy choice to replace Ellen. This news comes after Ellen told THR earlier this month that she’d be ending her long standing talk show after a 19-season run. When speaking with the publication, she revealed that “as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” sharing that recent accusations of the show having a toxic work environment weren’t primarily guiding that decision.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season,” said NBCUniversal Local Presiden Valari Staab. “We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

Tracie Wilson, executive vice president at NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added that Clarkson’s program is one of the “most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication.”

“It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success,” Wilson said. “Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”