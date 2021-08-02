Kathy Griffin took to social media on Monday to share her cancer diagnosis, revealing she is undergoing surgery to have half of a lung removed.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” the 60-year-old comedian wrote in a tweet. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

Despite her prognosis, Griffin remains optimistic that she’ll be “up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” Griffin wrote, adding that she is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and that “the consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious.”

“Please stay up to date on your medical check ups,” Griffin closed out the note. “It’ll save your life.”

The news comes just four years after Griffin shaved her head in honor of her sister Joyce who was battling cancer. Her sister died a few months later, in September 2017. Griffin also lost her brother Gary to cancer in 2014.

Griffin will open up about her health in an interview on ABC’s Nightline, which is scheduled to air on Monday night. She will also discuss her mental health struggles, past addiction to pills, suicide attempt, and newfound sobriety.