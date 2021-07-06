The director and producers behind Judas and the Black Messiah are reuniting for an untitled original feature film about an American political insurrection.

Deadline reports Shaka King will direct the film and also produce alongside Ryan Coogler, Charles D. King and Lil Rey Howery. King will co-write the script, with Coogler and Charles King producing via their respective banners, Proximity Media and MACRO. Executive producers include Proximity Media’s Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler; Macro’s Poppy Hanks and Greta Fuentes; and Brandon Harris.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie “is known to be set in modern times and may span several genres.”

Judas and the Black Messiah, directed and co-written by Shaka King, received six Oscar nominations including Best Picture, with Daniel Kaluuya winning Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Black Panthers chairman Fred Hampton. King and his co-writers were nominated for the PGA Award and the WGA Award for original screenplay. Before Black Messiah, King won the “Someone to Watch” honor at the Independent Spirit Awards for his feature directorial debut, Newlyweeds.

Coogler’s directing credits include acclaimed indies like Fruitvale Station, and blockbusters series such as Creed and Black Panther.

Charles D. King is founder and CEO of Macro, a media company committed to representing the voice and perspectives of Black people and people of color. To that end, Macro co-financed films such as Mudbound, Fences, and Just Mercy.

Howery is a comedian, actor, writer and producer. His films include Get Out, Brittany Runs a Marathon, and Fatherhood. On television, he hosts the NBC game show Small Fortune.