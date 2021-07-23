When it comes to iconic modern brands, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions—which was founded in 2001 and is behind the Cloverfield franchise, many of your favorite Mission: Impossible films, Lost, the return of Star Wars, and many other pop culture moments of the last two decades—is at the top. With SDCC 2021 going on as we type, it’s the perfect time to pay homage to Bad Robot, and J.J. Abrams and the good folks at Mattel Creations did just that. We present to you this awesome Bad Robot action collectible figure.

Image via Bad Robot/Mattel Creations

This diecast and plastic figure stands 7.25” tall, and does feature a display case. It’s the first time we’ve seen a Bad Robot toy on the market, and this one was made with collector’s in mind. We’re told that the head, torso, legs and feet are all made of heavy-duty diecast metal, and the back panel of the head can be removed to see the true inner workings over at Bad Robot. The figure has 24 points of articulation, allowing for you to get some interesting poses with your Bad Robot figure. It comes in a box that features a vintage comic book mail-in advertisement inspiration and does come with a Certificate of Authenticity.

“As a fan, what I love about Mattel Creations is that this is a company which caters to collectors and gives them pieces of these great stories which bring them to life,” Abrams explains. “We never told the story of what happens to Bad Robot, and the idea of doing an action figure in this way was really exciting. I couldn’t think of a better partner with whom to do a Bad Robot Collectible than Mattel.”

The collectible’s journey was sparked by Abrams’ friendship with Richard Dickson (Mattel’s President and COO). With this project, the drive was for Mattel Creations to really elevate the standard, actively searching for new ways to bring for their big ideas. It feels like Bad Robot is the perfect company to push the creative envelope with while still paying tribute to a character that has symbolized a similar flair for curiosity and wonder that runs throughout Bad Robot projects.

The J.J. Abrams / Mattel Creations Bad Robot collectible is only available at MattelCreations.com starting July 23, 2021 at 9am PST. Check out the exclusive video featuring Abrams, Dickson, and the Mattel Creations team breaking down this amazing project up above, and check out more images of this Bad Robot action figure below.