Jeremy Renner is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor, whose acclaimed credits include The Hurt Locker, Arrival, The Town, and appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has a pair of high-profile projects on the way—Hawkeye Season 1, which premieres on Disney+ November 24th, and The Mayor of Kingstown, a 10-episode American crime thriller coming to Paramount+ on November 14th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the Hollywood vet takes on the wings of death and discusses off-road racing at the Baja 500, karaoke memories, and his deep "man love" for Paul Rudd.