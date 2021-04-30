Fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, it appears that Jennifer Lopez has been spending time with Ben Affleck, Page Six reports.

While the pair have not been seen together, Affleck has been spotted multiple times going to J.Lo’s California home during the day. According to Page Six, Affleck was allegedly seen coming out of Lopez’s Bel Air home, on April 28. The following day, he was picked up in a white Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to Lopez and taken to J. Lo’s home.

The news comes just two weeks after Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the two said in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Meanwhile, Affleck is newly single as well, having announced his split from girlfriend Ana de Armas in January.

Lopez and Affleck have an infamous dating history together. Dubbed “Bennifer” by the media, the pair got engaged in 2002, postponed their wedding in 2003, and officially called it quits in 2004.

Check out Twitter’s best reactions to the rumored romance below.