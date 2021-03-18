Jennifer Garner is a Golden Globe award winning actress with more than 60 TV show and film projects over the course of her more than two decade long career. Her latest project is the family feel-good film, Yes Day, which is currently streaming on Netflix. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as Garner battles the wings of death and discusses life on the farm, the legacy of 13 Going on 30, and the reason why you should be happy today instead of waiting for tomorrow.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE BY DONATING TO COMMON THREADS, THE BRAND-NEW CHARITY PARTNER OF HOT ONES: https://www.commonthreads.org/firstwefeast/

BUY HOT ONES X REEBOK COLLAB: https://www.reebok.com/hot_ones

BUY HOT ONES TRUTH OR DAB THE GAME NOW: http://truthordabgame.com

BUY HOT ONES HOT SAUCE NOW: http://bit.ly/HotOnesSaucesNEW

HOT ONES MERCH AVAILABLE NOW: https://bit.ly/2AIS271

SIGN UP FOR THE HOT ONES MONTHLY HOT SAUCE SUB BOX: https://bit.ly/2veY50P

SIGN UP FOR THE FIRST WE FEAST NEWSLETTER: http://firstwefeast.com/signup

Subscribe to First We Feast on YouTube: http://goo.gl/UxFzhK

Check out more of First We Feast here:

http://firstwefeast.com/

https://twitter.com/firstwefeast

https://www.facebook.com/FirstWeFeast

http://instagram.com/firstwefeastFirst We Feast videos offer an iconoclastic view into the culinary world, taking you behind-the-scenes with some of the country’s best chefs and finding the unexpected places where food and pop culture intersect.