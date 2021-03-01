Jameson Irish Whiskey has invited the world to join them for an exciting series of specially-curated events throughout March in the lead up to St. Patrick’s Day 2021.

With last year’s celebrations put on hold due to the global pandemic, Jameson are going all out to make sure this year is extra special, with an exciting showcase of events leading up to the special day on March 17.

To kick things off, Jameson will be bringing back its partnership with online music broadcasting platform Boiler Room, where performances focused on connecting Jameson consumers with local, rising talent will be live-streamed to you screens every Wednesday in March in the lead up to the big day. These performances will be streamed from Dublin, bringing the best of Irish indie and rap from the likes of Monjola, Just Mustard and Gemma Dunleavy to screens across the globe via the Jameson Connects platform.

The highlight of the month will fall on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, where Jameson will once again stream into homes with a set of immersive performances in Ireland and Canada. Celebrating the importance of communities around the world, fans will be transported to the streets of Toronto: home to pop-R&B megastar Jessie Reyez, who will headline the main event: Jameson Connects Jessie and Friends.



The stream will also be taking us to the streets of Dublin with some of Ireland’s top talent as part of this all-star lineup. The global performances will be available to view across four time zones and feature Dublin-based rappers Denise Chalia and Kojaque alongside R&B singer Savannah-Re and rapper Junia-T, who are both from Canada. You can sign up for free tickets and check the performance times on the Jameson Connects website.

Alongside the live music, Jameson has also collaborated with Nowhere FC — a Brooklyn-based, internet football club. Through this collab, Jameson and the world’s waviest artificial footy club have created a collection of three limited-edition football shirts and accessories that blend the aesthetics and histories of both partners together.

Through the colours, style and motifs present on each design, each jersey symbolises the synergy between Jameson and Nowhere FC’s communities as they join in the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around the world. Fans can join the team by copping the collection via the Jameson and NwFC websites from March 10.

Finally, Jameson will be giving one lucky fan the chance to live out their dream St. Patrick’s Day experience for 2022. All fans have to do is let the Jameson team know where they would like to spend St Patrick’s Day and why, via its social channels and Jameson Connects platform.

Can’t wait to Join In with Jameson from your home this St. Patrick’s Day? Jameson are delivering St Patrick’s Day to your door this year with their ‘Join In At Home’ home party kits — packed full of hosting essentials that can turn any home into your favourite local.

For more information on Jameson’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, head to the Jameson Connects platform, where you will find all of the activity mentioned above. You can also follow via social media @jamesonwhiskey.