After being under fire earlier this month for a segment that TikTok users and others deemd racist, “Late Late Show” host James Corden has addressed the use of Asian foods in his “Spill Your Guts” segment and says he intends to change the foods showcased in it.

Last week, Corden appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” and addressed the controversy on air.

“We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods,” Corden said. “As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don’t want to make a show to upset anybody.”

He continued, adding that the show switches up the type of foods offered in the segment where guests are asked to either answer a question or eat a food that may be unfamiliar to them—depending on the guest he’s playing the game with.

“You know, look,” he said, “in the same way that when we played it with Anna Wintour, we gave her a pizza covered in cheeseburgers. Do you know what I mean?”

The TikTok user who originally brought light to the concern, Kim Saira, had since seen over 44,000 signatures on a petition to have Corden remove the segment after a TikTok of hers went viral.

“During these segments, he’s openly called these foods ‘really disgusting,’ and ‘horrific,’” the petition read. “In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism.”

Saira has since told Insider—before Corden’s response—that Asian-Americans are “tired of our cultures being mocked.”

“I feel that since we’re at 30,000 signatures, it goes to show that firstly, I’m not the only person who feels strongly about this issue,” Saira said.