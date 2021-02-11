Ahead of his fight against Ben Askren next month, Jake Paul sat down for an interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman to discuss his boxing plans for 2021.

The YouTuber-turned-fighter spoke about his infamous bout with Nate Robinson, who it is he’ll want to fight after Askren, and Floyd Mayweather. As of late, Paul has been going back and forth with Mayweather, who said he’d “make great money” from fights against Logan and Jake Paul.

Speaking with Complex, Jake made it clear he’s not afraid of a fight, and he thinks Mayweather’s criticism doesn’t hold much truth, particularly accusations of him “stealing Black culture.”

“He’s an idiot, he’s making himself look so stupid on such an important topic. … It’s embarassing,” Paul said at the 18:30 mark of the interview. “It doesn’t get under my skin at all, everyone sees how out of pocket he is. I didn’t even respond to it, because it’s self-explanatory. Look at this guy—who just got cooked, put on ice skates, fell on his ass, and tried to come back making his post about race? It’s thirsty, that’s what a rat would do. … It’s just corny to me, it’s bullshit.”

Speaking further, Paul suggested that Mayweather is tranishing his legacy with “how he’s moving these days.” He took issue with the fake flyer posted on Instagram, adding that it “looks like a 5-year-old kid made it.”

Paul continued, “What are you doing Floyd? Are you bored? Did you not pay your taxes? Do you just want attention because that’s all you’ve wanted your whole entire life? Do you want money to validate you, to make you cool? Are you jealous of these young bucks coming over and taking boxing over? … What’s going on there, Floyd? Something’s off. He’s ruining his legacy!”

Jake suggested older boxers are “jealous” of him and other successful young fighters, although he doesn’t “want to take anyone’s spot” in the world of boxing. “I wanna bring more eyeballs to the sport, and I want everyone to win because I believe boxing saved my life in many ways,” he said. “But obviously there’s gonna be hate when there’s a disruptor.”

Watch the full interview with Complex News above.