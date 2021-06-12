After the monumental box office successes of The Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring 3, it seems the summer box office stagnated this week.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation for In The Heights and Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway seem to both be significantly underperforming at the box office this weekend with a No. 1 rank of $5 million on Friday, $13 million for 3-day and a No. 4 place of $4 million on Friday. Speaking of The Quiet Place Part II, the John Krasinski-helmed horror sequel passed $100 million yesterday, and will likely reclaim the number one spot this weekend and beat out In The Heights.

So why the slow down? Distribution analysts believe it could be for a few reasons, including that In The Heights is simultaneously streaming on HBO Max, which could— on paper— potentially hurt theatrical ticket sales. With that said, no one knows exactly how much the streaming service is taking away from said movie ticket sales. Another reason could be that it’s hard to keep track of the theaters across the country that are still at 50 percent and 75 percent capacity due to the pandemic.

Regardless of these relatively tame numbers, the post-pandemic box office is still doing just fine. All top four films this weekend are each raking in over $10 million, which should in all total around $60 million. Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It did around $3.6 million yesterday and is well on its way to raking in $11.3 million for the weekend.