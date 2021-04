Iman Shumpert is an Illinois native, an NBA champion, and one of the league's best ballers-turned-rappers. But even more than a basketball and hip-hop star, Shump is an outspoken champion of the Chicago food scene. Over crab legs and octopus tentacles, Shump and Dumbfoundead discuss the merits of Chicago deep-dish and Italian beef sandwiches, breakdown the NBA's most valuable player conversation, and unveil the secret weapon behind Teyana Taylor's homemade tacos.