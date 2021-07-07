Is Hugh Jackman reprising one of his most iconic roles? Marvel fans seem to think so.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old actor posted two Instagram stories that many believe were teasers of Wolverine’s return. Jackman, who portrayed the mutant for nearly two decades, reshared BossLogic’s Wolverine artwork as well as a photo of him posing with Marvel Boss Kevin Feige.

Hugh Jackman on his IG Story



Wolverine and Kevin Feige 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pMA94Z6UnP — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 5, 2021

Fans immediately speculated Jackman was hinting at Wolverine’s long-awaited introduction to the MCU—either through a cameo or a leading role. Jackman’s X-Men character had been featured in nine films from 2000 to 2017, just two years before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. The $71.3 billion merger allowed Marvel Studios to regain the film rights to X-Men, as well as the Fantastic Four and Deadpool. Naturally, fans immediately began asking if we would see the X-Men incorporated into the MCU. Bob Iger, the then-CEO of Disney, told the Hollywood Reporter it was definitely a possibility and confirmed Feige already had ideas of how he would introduce the X-Men into the MCU.