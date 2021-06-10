Ahead of this year’s return of ComplexCon, Complex is giving readers a chance to win free tickets to the annual festival.

The ComplexLand Instagram Sweepstakes kicked off at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 10 and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 11. Entry into the sweepstakes is obtained by following the ComplexLand Instagram account, commenting and posting the fire and rocket emojis on the applicable ComplexLand post with required hashtags, and clicking the link in the caption to submit entry information.

As for what is up for grabs, the prize is as follows: two general admission tickets to ComplexCon 2021 at Long Beach, with a total average retail value of $1,000.

For additional info, including the full rundown of official sweepstakes rules, click here.

ComplexCon 2021 takes place Nov. 6-7 in Long Beach, California. This year, to ensure ComplexCon is a fun and safe experience for all, new polices and procedures will be implemented that are based on the latest guidance from local and state health officials. For all the latest on ComplexCon, sign up for notifications.

ComplexLand, meanwhile, returns June 16. For three days, virtual experience visitors will have the chance to bag new releases and surprise drops—including ComplexLand exclusives—from a wide variety of leading brands.

Returning as part of this year’s ComplexLand experience is the Brands to Watch activation, which first began at ComplexCon Chicago. The unique space will this year feature Hayato by Hayato Arai, JÉBLANC by Jeniece Blanchet, and Tommy Bogo’s Tombogo.