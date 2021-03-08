A burger that tastes like a bowl of ramen!? George Motz is here to uncover the mysteries of the ramen burger. Invented by George's buddy, ramen master Keizo Shimamoto, the ramen burger is a simple concept—2 buns made from ramen noodles, and a beef patty topped with a secret shoyu sauce, arugula, and scallions. Chrissy Teigen famously once said, "All those burgers that are made for Instagram should die—except for the ramen burger." We're right there with ya, Chrissy! Without further ado, here are the keys to making a ramen burger in your very own home.