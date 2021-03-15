Here's a weird one for you—the Loose Meat Sandwich from the Midwest. Is it a hamburger? We're not entirely sure. Is it amazing? Hell yes! Think of a Sloppy Joe, minus the slop. If you close your eyes and bite into a loose meat sandwich, you taste all the elements of a hamburger: bun, beef, seasoning, mustard, onion, pickle. And now it's George's job to bring this Midwest icon into your home. Pull up a seat as the Motzman walks you through hamburger history—and make sure to stay for the milkshake tutorial!