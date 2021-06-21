It’s been eight years since the last film in the G.I. Joe franchise, and it seems like the fanbase’s patience is about to pay off.

Paramount Pictures just unleashed a new trailer for the upcoming, previously announced Snake Eyes origin film. The action-packed movie, which has a full title of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, features Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians fame taking over the titular role from previous Snake Eyes actor Ray Park.

As previously shared, the film follows Snake Eyes as the Arashikage clan teaches him “the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home.” Eventually, the character has “secrets from his past revealed,” as we see him morph into the titular ninja.

The new trailer goes a bit more into detail on the character’s origin story, and shows Snake Eyes’ considerable fighting skills. This is a man you do not want to mess with.

Check it out above before the film’s theatrical release on July 23.